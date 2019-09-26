Beloved vintage sign stolen from OKC diner; cash reward offered for its return

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A man is caught on camera stealing a notable sign off the wall of Sherri’s Diner, but the thief is also seen leaving behind a potted plant as his parting gift.

“They were saying, 'Hey, uh, the sign is missing,' and they gave us a fern in place of it,” Annie Cox, the manager of Sherri’s Diner, said.

But Cox is not calling this a fair trade.

“It’s my favorite,” Cox said.

A large Royal Crown Cola sign was snatched and the thief left behind a potted plant on the front door step of Sherri’s Diner near SW 59th and Shartel.

“How did they get that off of the building,? It's been here 31 years,” Cox said.

But a crook who came in pajama pants was up for the challenge.

He hit in the dead of the night during a very windy storm.

He walks up and sets down a potted fern.

Cox said she’s never seen him before, but he’d apparently seen them.

“But he knew where all the cameras were,” Cox said. “He had scoped out the restaurant.”

In the surveillance video, the man appears to unscrew the sign, and a few minutes later, an unexpected accomplice helps him out.

Mother Nature lent him a hand with a big gust of wind that blew the sign right off the wall.

Startled by the sound, the man appears to have second thoughts for a split second.

"I think that scared him off a little bit, but scared him off enough to just park across the street,” Cox said.

And it was enough to change his clothes. The man comes back after ditching the PJs for shorts and even took off his shoes.

The man finally musters up the courage to finish the job.

“It’s frustrating,” Cox said.

Surveillance footage across the street from the diner shows the man getting out of a white or silver Nissan Ultima.

The diner is even offering a cash reward for the sign.