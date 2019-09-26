× Car burglary suspect arrested, Enid police say

ENID, Okla. – An 18-year-old accused of breaking into cars and stealing items was arrested, Enid police say.

Shortly after 3:30 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to the area near N 10th St. and Elm and arrested a car burglary suspect after he allegedly stole items from a car.

Police say they arrested Shaun Prock who was carrying several bags, clothing, a laptop computer, coins, jewelry and other items.

Officers determined some of the items had been stolen from an unlocked car.

Enid police say Prock allegedly admitted to the car burglary and to stealing from several other vehicles in the neighborhood.

Prock was booked into jail on complaints of third-degree burglary and knowingly concealing stolen property.

According to Enid police, in the majority of recent car burglaries, the vehicles were left unlocked, and say citizens should lock their vehicles.