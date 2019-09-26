Carvana ‘car vending machine’ opens in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City residents will now have a unique way to buy a car.

Last year, OKCTalk learned that Carvana was planning to build a new facility in north Oklahoma City.

Now, company officials say the ‘car vending machine’ is up and running.

The all-glass tower stands eight stories high and holds 27 vehicles. Customers are able to purchase a vehicle online and then pick up the vehicle from the car vending machine the next day.

“We’ve been offering The New Way to Buy a Car in Oklahoma for about two years, and in that short time, area residents have shown enthusiasm for our easy, transparent online car buying experience,” said Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana. “We’re looking forward to adding our Car Vending Machine to

the Oklahoma City skyline while making car buying fun again.”

The car vending machine is located at 1800 W. Memorial Rd. and is free for all Carvana customers.