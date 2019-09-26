Charges filed against man following fishermen feud at Fort Cobb Lake

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. – Charges have been filed against a man in connection to an attack at Fort Cobb Lake last month.

Two Oklahoma teens, who are on the SWOSU fishing team, came to Fort Cobb Lake to practice late last month. They said they were near Sunset Cove Marina when a man started harassing them and throwing screws at their boat.

“They were trying to act like they owned a perimeter around the whole marina, within 150 feet of it. But it’s a public lake and we weren’t touching their docks,” Jacob Russell told News 4.

They said that’s when the man got into his own boat with another man, and started ramming the teens’ boat.

“I couldn’t really believe it was going on. It was crazy, really,” Russell said.

The teens were able to capture part of their encounter on video, which led investigators an alleged suspect.

According to court documents obtained by News 4, the teens sent two videos to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol featuring the alleged assault.

"One video shows Austin Potts on the docks lowering his pants and showing his buttocks to Russell and McClendon. The same video shows Potts throwing screws at Russell and McClendon while on their boat. The other video shows Potts approaching their boat in a tan Jon boat and ramming into the starboard (right side) of Russell's boat trying to push the boat while flipping off Russell and McClendon," the affidavit states.

Officials say 22-year-old Austin Potts rammed the boat several times, even pushing Russell's boat into the dock.

When investigators interviewed Potts, he admitted to hitting the boat twice after the teens were disrespectful toward him.

"According to the workers, Russell and McClendon were very disrespectful and provocative to the workers using profanity and being disrespectful," the affidavit reads.

Potts was charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, acts resulting in gross injury, failure to possess a current license adn failure to have required equipment on a vessel.