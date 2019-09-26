City hopes streetcars, parking garages will help ease of travel for Scissortail Park opening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Downtown Oklahoma City will be abuzz with the opening of Scissortail Park and the Kings of Leon concert Friday night but some may have concerns about parking.

Through EMBARK, The City of Oklahoma City has some options they hope will make things easier for drivers.

"If you happen to park in one of our garages for that weekend as well, Friday, Saturday or Sunday, four people can ride the streetcar for free using the ticket they get at the garage," said EMBARK spokesperson Megan White.

Those four garages are located at the Century Center, Cox Center, Arts District as well as Sheridan and Walker. From those garages, you can find locations to load your streetcar, with signs highlighting arrival times.

Or, you can check ahead of time on your phone.

"If you go to okcstreetcar.com/eta you can actually select your location for your platform you want to board and you'll get arrival times, real-time arrival times," White said.

There is a $10 event rate to park in the EMBARK-owned garages.

A map from the City of OKC also details all EMBARK and public parking garages, along with parking lots and street parking.

However, if you park in the street - be careful!

"Of course if you do park along this route, streetcar route, especially, we want to make sure that you park inside that white line," White said.

You do not want your vehicle to get in the way of the streetcar.

The streetcar will drop you off and pick you up across the street from Scissortail Park.

All streetcars and garages are ADA accessible.

To see the full parking map and for more information click here.