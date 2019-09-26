× City of Crescent issues Boil Order

CRESCENT, Okla. – The City of Crescent says residents should boil their water until further notice after the chlorinating system failed.

Officials say they were updating the water system when the system that chlorinates the water failed.

They had the water tested and the test results showed bacteria in the water.

Authorities replaced the faulty component and restored chlorine to the city’s system, and then flushed the water lines to ensure sanitized water was available to every home.

However, in an abundance of caution, it is recommended you boil your water or drink bottled water until further notice.

Officials will retest the water tomorrow morning. The testing procedure takes, at minimum, 24 hours.

If you have any questions, you can call the City of Crescent at (405) 310-8200 or the Department of Environmental Quality at 800-426-4791.