Driver in critical condition following crash on busy interstate in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A driver is in critical condition after a crash along I-40 in Oklahoma City.

It happened Thursday at around 2:15 a.m. on I-40 westbound near Penn Ave.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 34-year-old woman was traveling westbound on the interstate when she swerved left to pass a semi and swerved back to the right, crossing over five lanes of traffic.

Her vehicle then left the roadway to the right and traveled between the outside barrier wall and the off-ramp barrier wall, striking a pillar where the vehicle then came to a rest.

The report states the woman was pinned for approximately 30 minutes as fire crews used the Hurst tool to free her.

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

“Unsafe speed” was determined to be the cause of the crash, officials say.