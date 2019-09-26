Hot dog! Oscar Mayer Wienermobile stops by News 4

OKLAHOMA CITY – One of the country’s most iconic vehicles made a stop at News 4 in Oklahoma City Thursday morning.
Officials with Oscar Mayer announced that the famed 27-foot-long Weinermobile will be making several stops around the city this week.
On Thursday, the Weinermobile stopped by News 4 and gave us a tour!
Residents will have the chance to stop by and take photos with the Weinermobile at the following locations:
- Sept. 26- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Walmart, 7800 NW Expressway in Oklahoma City
- Sept. 27- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Walmart, 1801 Belle Isle Blvd. in Oklahoma City
- Sept. 29- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Walmart, 9011 NE 23rd St. in Oklahoma City.
Organizers say there are six different Wienermobiles driving around the country at any given time.