I-40 eastbound at Fort Smith Junction shut down due to semi fire

OKLAHOMA CITY – Part of a busy interstate in Oklahoma City is blocked Thursday due to a semi fire.

Emergency crews responded to the scene early Thursday morning near I-40 eastbound and I-35 northbound.

It is unknown what led up to the incident, but a semi crashed in the area and caught fire.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, I-40 eastbound at the Fort Smith Junction is shut down due to the incident.

News 4 is working to determine if there are any injuries.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and find an alternate route.