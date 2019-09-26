Kay County residents file civil lawsuit against oil companies for earthquake damage

KAY COUNTY, Okla. – Dozens of Kay County residents have filed a civil lawsuit against several oil companies after they say their properties experienced damage due to manmade earthquakes.

According to the Kay County News Cow, the lawsuit was filed against Cher Oil Company, Crown Energy, Cummings Oil, Eagle Road Oil, Enervest Operating, FHA Investments, Petro Warrior and Territory Resources.

The report states that the nearly 70 Kay County plaintiffs claim they have suffered damages or losses due to earthquakes that were caused by wastewater disposal wells in the area.

The lawsuit is seeking damages for physical damage, market value losses, emotional distress and punitive damages.

This is not the first time residents have filed a lawsuit against oil companies for earthquake damages.

Last December, three oil companies settled with plaintiffs in a class-action lawsuit over earthquake damages. In the end, the companies did not admit any liability but agreed to put $925,000 into a settlement fund.