Looking for weekend plans? Scissortail Park grand opening, Tinkerfest happening in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY - Needing ideas for the weekend? There's a lot going on in Oklahoma City Saturday and Sunday.

The 21st annual Plaza District Festival is Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The all-day event features interactive activities for kids, food trucks, music and art.

Tinkerfest at Science Museum Oklahoma lets children get hands-on with more than 65 different activities like candle making, rocket launching and even learning how to make a comic book. They'll also have two full-size cars that will be pulled apart.

It's all free thanks to sponsors. They are expecting thousands to attend so get there early.

The event is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

And lastly, it's been years in the making, but Scissortail Park is officially opening Friday evening in downtown Oklahoma City.

The weekend kicks off with a concert by Kings of Leon with openers Broncho and Republican Hair. There will also be several food trucks.

On Saturday, there are several performers, including Markus James and The Wassonrai, Billy Jones and Jonathan Tyler.

Then, on Sunday, the Oklahoma City Philharmonic will perform with special guests.

Of course, you'll also be able to explore the lake, dog park, fountains and scenery any day of the week.