Love the outdoors? Free wildlife expo to be held in Guthrie

GUTHRIE, Okla. – Wildlife enthusiasts will be flocking to the Lazy E Arena in Guthrie for the Oklahoma Wildlife Expo this weekend.

From camping and outdoor skills to shooting sports, fishing and bird watching, expo visitors have an opportunity to try their hands at several activities, including a pellet rifle range, rock-climbing wall and more.

“The outdoors is a great place to explore, and we have all the tools to help you get there as well as learning about hunting, fishing and wildlife conservation,” said Rhonda Hurst, Expo coordinator. “We provide all equipment so you can experience shooting a shotgun, riding a mountain bike, catching a fish, shooting a bow, climbing a rock wall, making a birdhouse and much, much more.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife has presented the wildlife expo since 2005 “to encourage people to get outdoors, to educate the public, and to preserve and promote the future of Oklahoma’s hunting and fishing heritage.”

Admission, parking and all activities are free.

This is Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Click here for more information.