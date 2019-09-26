Made in Oklahoma: Farm fresh corn salad

OKLAHOMA CITY – It may be Fall, but it’s still hot, and so here’s a recipe that won’t heat up the kitchen.
INGREDIENTS
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 4 cups fresh or frozen corn kernels
- 1 tablespoon Daddy Hinkle’s seasoning
- ½ teaspoon pepper
- 1 zucchini squash, chopped
- 1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and chopped
- 1 red bell pepper, chopped
- ¼ cup chopped cilantro
- ¼ cup fresh lime juice
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 2 avocados, diced
DIRECTIONS
- Heat oil in a large sauté pan over medium-high heat.
- Add corn, Daddy Hinkle’s seasoning and pepper. Cook for about 8 minutes, stirring frequently.
- Remove from heat, and let cool.
- In a large bowl, combine corn, squash, jalapeno, bell pepper, cilantro, lime juice, olive oil and salt.
- Cover, and chill 30 minutes. Stir in avocado just before serving.