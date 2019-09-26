Made in Oklahoma: Farm fresh corn salad

OKLAHOMA CITY – It may be Fall, but it’s still hot, and so here’s a recipe that won’t heat up the kitchen.

INGREDIENTS

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 4 cups fresh or frozen corn kernels
  • 1 tablespoon Daddy Hinkle’s seasoning
  • ½ teaspoon pepper
  • 1 zucchini squash, chopped
  • 1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and chopped
  • 1 red bell pepper, chopped
  • ¼ cup chopped cilantro
  • ¼ cup fresh lime juice
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • 2 avocados, diced

DIRECTIONS

  1. Heat oil in a large sauté pan over medium-high heat.
  2. Add corn, Daddy Hinkle’s seasoning and pepper. Cook for about 8 minutes, stirring frequently.
  3. Remove from heat, and let cool.
  4. In a large bowl, combine corn, squash, jalapeno, bell pepper, cilantro, lime juice, olive oil and salt.
  5. Cover, and chill 30 minutes. Stir in avocado just before serving.
