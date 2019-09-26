Norman man caught on bodycamera video accused of violently resisting DUI arrest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. - An allegedly intoxicated man was arrested after he pulled up in his car to watch a crime scene, and officers there discovered he was drunk.

Robert Newcomb, 24, is charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol and resisting arrest.

It began when Newcomb stopped his car to watch police execute a search warrant at a Norman home.

"This vehicle pulled up, stopped in the roadway and started watching them," said Norman Police Capt. Brent Barbour. "[The vehicle] drove off for a little while then came back; [it] again stopped in the road way, was kind of acting suspicious."

When police came over to talk to him, they said they could tell he was drunk and he had empty beer cans in his car. According to court documents, "He stated he had been drinking but was real close to where he was going and should just be let go."

Officers asked him to get out of the car for a field sobriety test but he refused.

Finally, police pulled him out of the car and put him in their patrol car, but Newcomb still allegedly resisted by kicking the vehicle and kicking and headbutting officers.

"In order to protect him and the vehicle, they opened the door, contacted him. He had wedged his foot under the seat trying to stay in the vehicle," Barbour said.

When they did get him out, they tied his legs up before trying to get him back in and taking him to the hospital and then jail.

According to court documents, he threatened to kill the officer driving him away from the scene, refused a breathalyzer and continued to fight at the hospital.