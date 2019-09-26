Norman police investigating after home break-in caught on camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. - Police are investigating after a man was caught on camera stealing thousands of dollars worth of items from a home.

“Gross is the word that keeps coming to mind. It just feels gross that someone has come in the house that we didn’t invite,” homeowner Ryan Hulseberg said.

When Hulseberg got home from work, the last thing he expected to find was his house torn apart.

“This side door was open and then realized that he had kicked in the door,” Hulseberg said.

A security camera inside the home showed a man walking shirtless through the family’s living room.

Electronics and priceless items were taken, and even one of his cats was missing.

“He took a lot of our electronics, computers, iPads, a lot of my wife’s jewelry. He also went through our fridge and took a lot of our cold beer and we had a bottle of champagne from our wedding,” Hulseberg said.

Thankfully, the cat returned home later in the day.

However, there is still no sign of the burglar. The only clue was left on the security camera, which was only in place to monitor the family’s sick cat.

“Moving to this area, it seems quiet and peaceful and doesn’t really give off that vibe that we would need a home security system,” Hulseberg said.

Now he’s rethinking that, even adding a piece of plywood over the door until the house can be safely secured.

“Everyone's hope around here is that if someone’s caught then I think we can all fall asleep a little bit easier at night,” Hulseberg said.

The family is also already making plans to install an alarm system.

Norman police are investigating but so far, no arrests have been made.