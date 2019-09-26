Oklahoma City police issue Silver Alert for missing 63-year-old man

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 63-year-old man.

Police are looking for Eugene Johnson, who is described as a black male last seen wearing a gray camo t-shirt with white and black plaid shorts.

His last known location is in Oklahoma City near SE 44th and Sunnylane on Wednesday at around 9:20 p.m.

Oklahoma City police say he was last seen walking a chihuahua and has goatee-type facial hair.

If you have any information, call police immediately.

