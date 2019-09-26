× Oklahoma City police looking for suspect accused of shooting, killing man, injuring another

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police have identified a man who was shot and killed during a reported home invasion.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a call of a home invasion near NE 23rd and Lottie.

When police arrived, they found 42-year-old Michael Irvin with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a second victim, a 40-year-old man, was also at the home.

According to police, the suspect assaulted him with a gun and sustained minor injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

This is Oklahoma City’s 62nd homicide of the year.

If you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.