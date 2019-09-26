Oklahoma farm celebrating National Alpaca Farm Days with furry, family-friendly event

NEWCASTLE, Okla. – During National Alpaca Farm Days this weekend, you can make some new friends at an Oklahoma farm.

On the last weekend in September, alpaca owners from across the US and Canada will invite the public to come to their farm to meet their alpacas and learn more about the animals.

Magnolia Blossom Ranch in Newcastle will be celebrating by offering alpaca feedings, obstacle course, photo opportunities, vendors, food, inflatable bouncy houses and more!

Farm officials say there will be baby alpacas on the ground who will be halter trained by the event.

Gate entry tickets are $5 and kids 10 and under are free. The event is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Magnolia Blossom Ranch is located at 2901 NW 16th St. in Newcastle.

Click here to buy your tickets in advance.