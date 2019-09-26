Oklahoma teens facing charges for Edmond shooting, robbery

EDMOND, Okla. – An Oklahoma teenager is facing charges after she allegedly took part in a plan to rob a man inside his own apartment.

The investigation began Aug. 7 when officers were called to an apartment complex north of UCO’s campus following a reported shooting.

When authorities arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm.

According to court documents, the victim told investigators that a girl was supposed to come over that day to have sex with him, and he had told her that he would pay her. In fact, he said that he even sent her a video featuring a large amount of cash.

A few hours later, the teenage girl arrived at the apartment, followed by 18-year-old Isaiah Williams. Police say Williams kicked in the front door and demanded cash from the victim. When the victim said he didn’t have any, Williams allegedly shot him.

Just hours after the shooting, there was an unexpected visitor at the Spencer Police Department.

The teenage girl and her mother arrived at the police department, claiming the victim had sexually assaulted her. However, once Edmond investigators showed up, her story changed.

She identified Williams as her “best friend” and admits they were together when the victim sent her video of the cash. Williams allegedly told her “they needed that money” and the plan was hatched.

According to the affidavit, she "admitted to lying about the sexual assault and said that she made the report because she was 'scared.'"

A short time later, a warrant was issued for her arrest and she has since been charged with first-degree burglary, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Williams is facing those charges and assault and battery upon a police officer, attempting to escape from custody, and possession of a firearm.

They have both pleaded not guilty to the charges.