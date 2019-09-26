× One arrested in connection to deadly stabbing

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say a man has been arrested in connection to a deadly stabbing in Oklahoma City.

On Wednesday night, officers were called to the 1000 block of W. Reno Ave. after witnesses reported that a man appeared to be injured.

Sadly, the victim died from his injuries.

Investigators learned that two men were fighting across from the Shell gas station, near Classen and Reno. Officials learned that the suspect stabbed the victim and then ran from the scene.

Authorities say 33-year-old Jay Booker was arrested near the scene on one count of first-degree murder.

At this point, the victim has not been identified.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.