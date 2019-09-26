Parents worried after school bus slides off Logan Co. road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. – A Cashion Public Schools bus was on its way to pick up kids on Tuesday morning when it slid off Rockwell Road in Logan County.

No kids were on the bus as it was only starting its route, but one parent says the situation could have been a lot worse if it happened just 30 minutes later.

“It's very scary considering they would just be stuck there for a while until someone can get them out,” Deana Cherry told News 4.

Cherry says this isn’t a new problem, and it’s only getting worse.

She says a lot of parents won't even put their kids on the bus when it's raining because it's too dangerous.

Previously, Logan County told News 4 it needs $9,000 per mile, per year to maintain roads but it only receives around $3,000.

News 4 reached out to County Commissioner Marven Goodman to ask if the county had plans to make the route safer for school buses, but he hung up.

County crews were on Rockwell on Thursday, making repairs and adding more dirt to build up the road.

Cherry says that's all well and good, but they need a more permanent solution because next time it rains, this will happen again.

“Top priority should be to make sure our kids are able to get to and from school safely,” Cherry said. “I don’t feel like our kids should be scared whatsoever to get on a bus.”