Pauls Valley man killed in crash

Posted 7:44 pm, September 26, 2019, by

MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. – A Pauls Valley, Okla., man died Thursday after his vehicle left the road and crashed into a tree.

Rickey K. Wilkerson, 36, was flown by Air Evac to the Oklahoma University Medical Center in Oklahoma City following the 10:15 a.m. crash, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

Wilkerson was admitted into the hospital with head and internal injuries. He was pronounced dead at 4:01 p.m., according to the news release.

Wilkerson was driving his 2017 Kia Sportage on State Highway 24 between High Avenue and Eastern Avenue, six miles south of Washington, Okla., when he went off the left side of the road, hit a dirt embankment, went airborne and crashed into a tree, according to the news release.

Wilkerson was not wearing his seat belt when the crash occurred, the news release states.

