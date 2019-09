OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian accident near a busy interstate in Oklahoma City.

Emergency crews responded to the I-40 eastbound off-ramp at Martin Luther King Thursday just before 6:30 a.m.

It is unknown what led up to the incident, but police tell News 4 the incident is fatal.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and find an alternate route until crews are able to clear the scene.