× Springfield police arrest suspects in Oklahoma murder

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A man charged with murder in Tulsa, Oklahoma, was arrested in Springfield after a traffic stop.

Police searched northwest Springfield most of Tuesday for Nicholas Gibson and his common-law wife, Ruth Blair, culminating in a 10-hour standoff at a home. Blair was arrested at a nearby house but Gibson was not captured.

The U.S. Marshals Service says Nicholas Gibson was arrested Wednesday without incident in east Springfield after investigators were tipped that Gibson had been sighted.

It is unclear why the couple was in Springfield.

Police say the two are charged in the death of 53-year-old Michael Bender in Tulsa. He died from a gunshot wound to the head on July 27.

Another woman, Leanna Roacher, was previously arrested and charged in Bender’s death.