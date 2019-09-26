Suspect arrested in violent Enid home invasion that left one hospitalized

ENID, Okla. – The Enid Police Department says they have arrested a suspect in connection to a violent home invasion that sent a man to the hospital on September 18.

In the early hours of the morning, James Lamonte says a stranger smashed through his front door and beat him with a metal pipe.

The 23-year-old threw some punches of his own before the burglar took off.

Neighbors say they woke up from the commotion.

One of the neighbors says they spotted the victim across the street lying lifeless on his front porch with a gash splitting his head open.

In the midst of the scuffle, the suspect’s phone fell out of his pocket and was handed over to police.

That evidence led straight to 21-year-old Kevin Wesley Stuart Jr., according to police.

Stuart lived just a few houses down from Lamont.

Lamont tells News 4 they knew each other and thought they were friends.

During an interview with investigators, Stuart admitted to committing the crime but did not provide a motive.

He was booked on complaints of 1st Degree Burglary and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.

While serving a search warrant at Stuart's residence, officers arrested Patti Ann Burton, age 19 of Enid. She was booked on complaints of Possession of CDS – Methamphetamine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Police do not believe that any other persons were involved in this crime and they consider this case closed.

There is no word on either Stuart's or Burton's bond.