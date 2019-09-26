Take a tour of Oklahoma City’s fish hatchery in honor of National Hunting and Fishing Day

OKLAHOMA CITY – National Hunting and Fishing Day is this weekend and to celebrate, tours of the H.B. Parsons Fish Hatchery in Oklahoma City will be offered.

“This is an excellent opportunity to see and understand what we do to manage fish populations in Oklahoma City fishing waters,” said Fisheries Biologist Bob Martin. “We manage about 8,000 surface acres of fishable water in OKC.”

The guided tour will be held at the H.B. Parsons Fish Hatchery, 10940 N Meridian Ave., on Saturday, which is also National Hunting and Fishing Day.

The H.B. Parsons Fish Hatchery is the only municipal fish hatchery in Oklahoma.

Oklahoma City’s fisheries biologist and other OKC Parks staff will be on hand for the tours.

The guided tours are $2 per person at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Click here to register.