× The Star Spangled Banner returns to start the broadcast day at KFOR

OKLAHOMA CITY – We have some exciting news about a new project at KFOR.

Each day on KFOR we will air the national anthem beginning at 3:58 a.m. This is right before our weekday newscasts.

As you know, The Star Spangled Banner was once a staple on local television stations and we are returning to that tradition.

This will be a bit different because we will utilize singers from across all music genres showcasing their own unique talents on the broadcast each day.

It is part of a new partnership with KFOR’s parent company, Nexstar Media, and Broadcast Music, Inc,. and Belmont University’s Curb College of Entertainment and Music Business.

This begins Tuesday, October 1.