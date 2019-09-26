The Star Spangled Banner returns to start the broadcast day at KFOR

Posted 4:21 pm, September 26, 2019, by , Updated at 04:22PM, September 26, 2019

National Anthem

OKLAHOMA CITY – We have some exciting news about a new project at KFOR.

Each day on KFOR we will air the national anthem beginning at 3:58 a.m. This is right before our weekday newscasts.

As you know, The Star Spangled Banner was once a staple on local television stations and we are returning to that tradition.

This will be a bit different because we will utilize singers from across all music genres showcasing their own unique talents on the broadcast each day.

It is part of a new partnership with KFOR’s parent company, Nexstar Media, and Broadcast Music, Inc,. and Belmont University’s Curb College of Entertainment and Music Business.

This begins Tuesday, October 1.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.