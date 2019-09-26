“This isn’t the right way to leave life,” Police searching for answers behind deadly home invasion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are still looking for answers following a deadly home invasion in Oklahoma City.

“Nice, reasonable, gifted heart. It’s really a tragedy,” said Malcolm Washington, friend of the victim.

Authorities say 42-year-old Michael Irvin died of an apparent gunshot wound following a reported home invasion.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a call about a home invasion near N.E. 23rd and Lottie.

When police arrived at the scene, they found Irvin and another man, 40-year-old Charles Mitchell, Jr., suffering from injuries.

"There was actually a second victim at the scene at the home. The suspects assaulted him with a gun, but fortunately, he just received minor injuries” said Sgt. Megan Morgan, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Fortunately, Mitchell is expected to be OK.

However, friends say the loss of Irvin is hard to grasp.

“They just dropped me to my house last week, and here today one lost his life,” Washington said, “It really hurts, it's disturbing, very disturbing to me.”

At this point, police say no one has been arrested and they do not have a description of the suspect.

“Right now, we just don’t have any information, and if anybody has any information, we want to hear from them,” said Sgt. Morgan.

Everyone is just hoping for some closure for the families of those involved.

"This isn’t the right way to leave life,” said Washington.

“I send my condolences to the family, that they have to deal with that and, you know, to prepare and grieve a loved one lost. I wish them the best and keep them in prayers,” said Brian Ware, who lives nearby.

If you have any information on the crime, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.