Thursday Night Heroes – Week 4

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Week four of the Thursday Night Heroes kicked off with a pivotal district match up between Clinton and Newcastle. Newcastle was coming off of a huge win over previously unbeaten Blanchard the week before.

In 6A, unbeaten Westmoore squared off with Enid. Enid, who is lead by first year head coach Rashaun Woods, was in search of win number one on the season.

Finally, Heritage Hall, one of the premiere programs in the state, traveled to Mt. St. Mary to take on the upset minded Rockets.

A couple of other scores to pass along, Bishop McGuinness took down NW Classen 56-0 and Midwest City picked up their first win of the season with a 23-7 win over Lawton on the road. Lawton suffers their first loss of the season.