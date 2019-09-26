Walkabout to bring discount shopping and fun times to Midtown area

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Midtown Walkabout will soon return for its eighth year of offering community members a unique shopping experience along with plenty of fun activities

The event will be held from 2-6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19 in Oklahoma City’s Midtown district.

“Midtown merchants will offer in-store promotions, discounts, activities and giveaways, in addition to free family programming throughout the district provided by the Midtown Association and Downtown Oklahoma City Partnership (DOKC),” an official Midtown Walkabout news release states.

The Walkabout features shopping opportunities as well as entertainment and activities for the entire family, including free face painting and balloon animals, live music and street artists, outdoor games and free photos from Magnolia Photo Booth, according to the news release.

The Curbside Chronicle will be on-hand at the northeast corner of Northwest 10th Street and Walker Avenue to sell flower bouquets in support of employing and empowering men and women transitioning out of homelessness in Oklahoma City.

Central Oklahoma Humane Society will have adoptable dogs in the Brown’s Bakery parking lot, located at 1100 N. Walker Ave.

Lime OKC will be onsite to provide safe electric scooter riding tips and a free practice course.

“Additionally, kids of all ages are invited to get creative and help paint a collaborative art piece by Lindsay Zodrow,” the news release states.

The Midtown Bocce courts, located at Northwest 9th Street and Hudson Avenue, will feature a DJ playing music and have live pumpkin carving demonstrations.

“Midtown is growing exponentially due to new businesses, reinvestment by anchor tenants, revitalization of historic buildings and a renewed interest in building a strong and diverse local community. Come see what’s new in Midtown this October,” the news release states.