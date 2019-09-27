× 18-year-old arrested after allegedly stealing vehicle from seller

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say an 18-year-old woman was taken into custody after allegedly stealing a vehicle, and investigators say this isn’t her first run-in with the law.

On Sept. 26, officers were called to the 4300 block of S.W. 22nd St. to take a report of a stolen vehicle.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim told police he was trying to sell a vehicle and agreed to allow a young woman test drive it before buying it. He said he would only let her drive if he was in the passenger’s seat.

The victim said that 18-year-old Unique Maxwell got into the driver’s seat and locked the car before the victim could get to the other door. The victim said that as the woman was driving down the street, the vehicle hit his right arm.

While heading to the scene, investigators spotted the stolen vehicle and attempted to pull it over. However, the driver refused to stop and led officers on a short chase.

Eventually, Maxwell stopped near S.W. 19th St. and Independence and was taken into custody.

Maxwell was arrested on complaints of endangering others while eluding a police officer and larceny of a motor vehicle.

According to online court records, Maxwell is already facing four charges of larceny of a motor vehicle for crimes that occurred in July and August. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges.