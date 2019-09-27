4 the Weekend: Wildlife expo and music festival

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Scissortail Park opening is really big news for this weekend, but what else is happening?

The Oklahoma Wildlife Expo is going on at the Lazy E. Arena in Guthrie.

From camping and outdoor skills to shooting sports and bird watching, you’ll find a lot of unique things to try out.

This is Saturday and Sunday and it’s free!

Also in Guthrie is the “Oklahoma Born and Branded Festival” featuring country and bluegrass acts.

It’s tonight through Sunday– the “Ty England” concert is sold out tonight, but there are bands taking the stage all day tomorrow and Sunday during the day.