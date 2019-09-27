Abandoned Oklahoma animals get second chance at life in Oregon

OKLAHOMA CITY – Nearly 100 abandoned animals in Oklahoma will be getting a second chance at life halfway across the country.

On Saturday, Fetch-Fido-A-Flight will take approximately 90 at-risk dogs and cats from overcrowded shelters in Oklahoma to no-kill shelters in Oregon, where adoptable pets are needed.

So far, the organization has flown 23 times and saved over 2,000 pets since its mission began in February of 2016.

The organization says that around 3 million pets are euthanized across the country each year.

