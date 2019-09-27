Convenience store employees charged in connection with embezzlement scheme

ADA, Okla. – Several convenience store clerks are in hot water after they allegedly embezzled thousands of dollars in merchandise.

Police told KXII that at least five employees at a Love’s gas station in Ada took part in fraudulent transactions for several months.

In June, authorities began investigating the case after a district manager for Love’s reported $7,000 worth of cigarettes were missing from the inventory.

Investigators say they learned that five employees were selling hundreds of dollars worth of cigarettes and food to friends while only charging them for a cup of ice.

Officials say Christian Barrett, Zackery Garrett, Caitlin Still and Glenn Stanford have all been charged with embezzlement and conspiracy to commit a felony. A fifth person has an outstanding warrant for their arrest.

If convicted, they could face up to 12 years in prison.

