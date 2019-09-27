Court documents reveal more details about Oklahoma attorney charged with intimidation and ongoing investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. - Newly released court documents are revealing more information about an investigation into a triple homicide near the town of Beggs, and detail the alleged crimes of an Oklahoma attorney.

Earlier this month, the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home north of Beggs after a family member found multiple people dead inside the house.

When officials arrived at the scene, they found the bodies of 65-year-old Jack Chandler, 69-year-old Evelyn Chandler, and their daughter, 43-year-old Tiffany Eichor.

According to a search warrant affidavit, investigators say they found that the "electric meter had been removed from the utility pole which effectively turned off all-electric to the home, the telephone line to the residence had been cut, the front door of the residence showed obvious signs of forced entry which were consistent with the door being kicked open, and that all three subjects appeared to have died from apparent gunshot wounds."

While surveying the scene, officers found spent shell casings from different caliber weapons, indicating that there were at least two firearms used in the killings.

Weeks after the killings, no one has been arrested for the murders. However, one woman who might be connected to the case is in jail.

Oklahoma City attorney Keegan Harroz was arrested and charged with intimidation of a witness, and a newly released search warrant affidavit details allegations of that crime.

The court documents allege that Harroz took actions to harass her boyfriend's ex, Tiffany Eichor- the daughter killed in the triple homicide. Harroz's boyfriend and client, Barry Titus, is currently charged in Oklahoma County for domestic abuse against Eichor.

Law enforcement officers learned that a private investigator had previously been hired by Harroz to find Eichor. According to the affidavit, he says he thought he was helping the attorney serve a subpoena, but now fears that he "inadvertently participated in witness intimidation."

The affidavit states that authorities learned the victims' house was also being watched by the Drug Enforcement Administration after someone said he could purchase large amounts of methamphetamine from the home. However, the tipster ultimately confessed that his attorney, Harroz, told him to plant a suspicious substance at the home and then call the Drug Task Force to 'snitch' on the victims.

"Harroz informed [the tipster] that this was an act of revenge because one of the subjects at the residence in Beggs had testified against one of her clients," the affidavit claims.

"[Harroz's] direct and deliberate attempt at the harassment of Tiffany Eichor, who is the victim of a client she represents, has resulted in a felony arrest warrant being issued for Harroz through the Okmulgee County District Court," the paperwork states.

Her lawyers tell News 4 she was officially charged with intimidation of a state's witness, and her bond was initially set at $1,000,000.

"It's alleged to have happened in January of 2019, so eight months ago, and she's been a member of the Bar Association, appearing in courts all across Oklahoma with not any flight risk or anything. There's something else at play here for it to be a million dollars," said Harroz's attorney, Jarrod Stevenson.

Earlier this month, News 4 obtained a search warrant that accused Harroz and three others of capital murder, even though the Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office stresses that Harroz was not arrested in connection to the murders.

As News 4 reported, investigators raided her office looking for laptops, cell phones, firearms, ammunition, and any evidence relating to the "deaths of Jack Chandler, Evelynn Chandler, and Tiffany Eichor."

The newly released documents show that investigators are looking into the possibility that Harroz and Titus might have played a role in the crime.

Officials say they learned that Titus had a permit to leave the state with Harroz during the time the murders were committed.

The affidavit states that investigators found a digital video recorder that was connected to the home's surveillance cameras. On the video, investigators were able to see two people wearing hats, masks, and gloves in order to conceal their identities. However, the physical descriptions of the suspects allegedly matched Harroz and Titus.

The affidavit states that detectives were also able to see a vehicle in the video, which matched the description of Harroz's car.

So far, neither Harroz nor Titus has been officially arrested or charged as suspects in the murders.

On Thursday, Titus re-arrested on complaints of domestic abuse and kidnapping after his bondsman asked to be removed from the bonds. Titus is currently being held in the Oklahoma County Jail.

On Friday, Harroz went before a judge on the intimidation charge. Ultimately, her bond was reduced to $150,000.

Harroz was able to bond out of jail but is required to wear an ankle monitor.

At 10pm, KFOR cameras caught-up with Harroz right after she returned to Oklahoma City, we will show you the encounter.