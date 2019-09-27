Disgruntled former employee arrested for allegedly vandalizing Oklahoma restaurant

CATOOSA, Okla. – Authorities in Catoosa say a disgruntled former employee has been arrested for allegedly vandalizing a local restaurant.

Employees at Flo’s Burger Diner in Catoosa arrived to work on Thursday to a complete mess.

“We had just glass everywhere, we’re heartbroken over it,” Angelica Dudley, manager of Flo’s Burger Diner, told KJRH.

Officials say someone smashed their glass door, causing about $1,500 in damages.

“We’re a small business, family owned, it’s devastating,” Dudley said.

So far, employees have volunteered to donate their tips to help repair the door.

In a twist, police say a disgruntled former employee is the one who caused the damage.

Officials say Rodney Howard threw a rock at the door, smashing it. He was arrested on a complaint of malicious injury or destruction of property.