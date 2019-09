Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Week 4 of the Friday Night Heroes marked the start of district play for most teams in Oklahoma high school football.

Here are the games KFOR covered:

Edmond Santa Fe 37, Edmond Memorial 21

John Marshall 48, Bridge Creek 7

Del City 41, Choctaw 20

Bethany 17, Blanchard 8

Moore 61, Southmoore 35

Putnam City 14, Putnam City West 10

Piedmont 49, Guthrie 7

Cashion 33, Christian Heritage 22