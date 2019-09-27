Group selling tickets to Edmond Historic Ghost Tours

EDMOND, Okla. – While many families are gearing up for Halloween, an Edmond organization is preparing to host a spooky event.

The Edmond Historic Preservation Trust will host their annual Edmond Historic Ghost Tours in downtown Edmond on Oct. 25 and Oct. 26.

From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. each night, guests will walk through downtown Edmond and meet actors portraying Edmond past leaders. A few ghost stories and folklore will be told during the tour.

Organizers say the Downtown Edmond Business Association will also be offering free horse-drawn wagon rides and a s’mores fire pit.

Tickets are sold for $7 cash at Silver Leaf Gems beginning on Oct. 1. Tickets will also be available the night of the event at 19 N. Broadway.