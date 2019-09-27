Longhorns to parade down Stockyard City during annual event

OKLAHOMA CITY – A festival that is uniquely centered around one of Oklahoma’s oldest districts is gearing up for the annual event.

Stockyards City Main Street invites everyone to attend the annual Stockyards Stampede event, which will be held on Oct. 19.

Beginning at 10 a.m., guests can see the procession of Chain Ranch longhorns parading down the streets of Stockyard City.

“The Stockyards Stampede is a family-friendly event that you won’t want to miss! It is a celebration of the Stockyards City tradition of embracing and promoting the western and agricultural flavor of the District. We are proud of our Stockyards City business family, their longevity and commitment to this one of a kind, historically significant place. This is home to the only working stockyard tied to a Historic District in the world. It, along with many other qualities, makes Stockyards City a great place!” says Debbie Harrison, Executive Director of Stockyards City Main Street.

In addition to the longhorns, visitors can enjoy carriage rides, equestrian activities, and authentic chuckwagon demonstrations and tastings.

The family-friendly event includes activities for children like a petting zoo, horse rides, mutton bustin’, a straw maze and kids can even decorate their own bandanna.

Organizers say guests can also take part in tours of the Oklahoma National Stockyards, where you can learn about the history of the industry.