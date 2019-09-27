× OG&E warning customers about recent scam

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials are warning OG&E customers about a recent scam that is targeting Oklahomans in the metro.

Scammers have been targeting people over the phone, by email and even door-to-door while claiming to be OG&E employees.

Officials with the electric company say they will never ask for payment over the phone, and no one will ever come to your house to demand payment.

They also say that they will never ask to be paid using a pre-paid credit card.

Officials with OG&E say if you ever have any questions about paying your bill, give them a call.