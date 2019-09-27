OK Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates inmate suicide

Posted 3:24 pm, September 27, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the hanging death of an inmate inside the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

Just after 10:30 this morning, detention center staff found 33-year-old Ryan Melton hanged in his cell.

Staff and medical personnel started life-saving procedures immediately, but Melton was pronounced deceased around 11:30 a.m.

Melton was booked into jail on June 6 on a warrant for second-degree burglary and was in a cell by himself at the time of his death.

The Oklahoma County Detention Center Special Investigations Unit is investigating the incident.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.