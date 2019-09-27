× OK Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates inmate suicide

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the hanging death of an inmate inside the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

Just after 10:30 this morning, detention center staff found 33-year-old Ryan Melton hanged in his cell.

Staff and medical personnel started life-saving procedures immediately, but Melton was pronounced deceased around 11:30 a.m.

Melton was booked into jail on June 6 on a warrant for second-degree burglary and was in a cell by himself at the time of his death.

The Oklahoma County Detention Center Special Investigations Unit is investigating the incident.