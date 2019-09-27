× OKC Thunder waive OSU Alumnus 3 days after signing him

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Thunder has waived guard Markel Brown, former Oklahoma State University star player, just three days after signing him.

The Thunder signed Markel Brown to a contract on September 24.

They waived Brown on September 27.

There is no other information provided on this waiver at this time.

Brown was drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2014 and traded to the Brooklyn Nets before ever playing a game for the Timberwolves.

He played for the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League during the 2017-18 season.