OKC Zoo Date Night returns with a special ‘Rick and Morty’ twist

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden has announced the return of Date Night on October 14 with a special Rick and Morty theme and a special visit from Adult Swim’s Rickmobile.

The Date Night will be October 14 from 6-10 p.m. for those 21 and older with all the classics of the event like a sea lion presentation, and extra Rick and Morty activities like team trivia about the show.

This will be the Rickmobile’s only Oklahoma City stop on its nationwide “Don’t Even Trip Road Trip” tour.

The Rickmobile is like the Oscar Meyer Weinermobile, but instead of a hotdog, the vehicle is shaped like Rick and Morty’s mad scientist, Dr. Rick Sanchez. It opens to reveal a mobile merchandise shop, with t-shirts, figurines, toys and more from Rick and Morty and other classic Adult Swim series.

“Rick and Morty is an absurdly awesome animated series and we’re thrilled to host the Rickmobile’s only stop in Oklahoma City,” said Greg Heanue, OKC Zoo chief marketing officer. “The Zoo’s successful Date Night event series connects adults with wildlife in bold new ways, so hosting the wildly popular series’ tour at this event makes complete sense.”

Date Night tickets are now available at okczoo.org/datenights for $25. Each ticket includes one free drink. Food is not included. The Rickmobile mobile shop accepts only credit/debit cards for purchases, no cash or checks.

Attendees are welcome to dress as their favorite characters from the series, but no face masks or weapons (real or fake) will be allowed.

Wubalubadubdub… don’t miss Date Night fun featuring the Rickmobile at the OKC Zoo!