Oklahoma City FBI hosting Diversity Agent Recruitment event

OKLAHOMA CITY – If you have ever dreamed of being an FBI agent, you have the opportunity to try out for the agency next month.

The FBI Oklahoma City Division will host a diversity agent recruitment event on Oct. 17 in Oklahoma City.

Organizers say participants can talk with current FBI special agents and learn about what to expect when they apply.

The recruiting event is open to all U.S. citizens, but applicants must meet the following requirements:

Be 23-years-old, but not more than 36-years-old (some exceptions for military apply)

No felony or criminal history

Must possess a U.S.-accredited bachelor’s degree at a minimum

Have at least two years of full-time professional work experience

Must have a valid U.S. driver’s license.

Candidates seeking to attend must apply online, and approved attendees will receive a formal invitation.