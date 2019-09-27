Oklahoma City officially unveils Scissortail Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - The City of Oklahoma City officially unveiled Scissortail Park to visitors on Friday night with a concert to kick off the weekend-long festivities.

“I`m very excited just for the park,” said visitor Dimitri Nowag.

The city started the night off with a free concert from a rock group with Oklahoma ties.

“I`m a huge Kings of Leon fan and I go to a lot of concerts, so I know if you get there early, you get the better seats and this is a free concert,” said Taelor Diener from Ada.

Organizers announced 26,000 people were inside the park before Kings of Leon took the stage.

“I`m gonna watch the concert!” 5-year-old Kobe Murphy said.

Friday's celebration marked the official opening of the north section, which has been under construction since 2017.

The rest of the 70-acre park will be finished in 2021.

But it hasn't been without controversy. Before the parks unveiling, the city announced visitors would be allowed to conceal and carry inside scissortail.

“Even though you can`t see the gun, they`re everywhere. We`ve got them concealed,” visitor Timothy Harper said.

Harper chose to wear a shirt that lets those around him know he is armed.

“I`d rather be a gun owner than a victim. When a confrontation goes down or a life or death situation, it`s very comforting to have my gun in my hand.”

Mayor David Holt said he`s just happy to finally see this vision come to life.

“We`ve still got a lot of partying to do tonight and a big weekend ahead of us,” Holt said.