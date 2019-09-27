Oklahomans camped out to receive free dental care at Oklahoma City clinic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – Reflections Dental Care offered free dental services on Friday for its 5th annual Dentistry From the Heart Day.

Dr. Lance Schmidt told News Four they expect to serve as many as 140 patients Friday, some even camped out overnight to make sure they were able to get an appointment.

“The first year we wondered, is anyone going to come? I think that might be the biggest story I remember,” Dr. Schmidt said. “Turning the corner at night, early in the morning, and seeing the parking lot full.”

Reflections Dental Care was offering free cleanings, extractions, and fillings free of charge.

Joyce Jackson was one of the patients in need of care.

She says she hasn’t seen a dentist in years, so she showed up with her son and daughter-in-law at 3 a.m. to make sure ad get a spot in line.

All three needed some kind of dental work, and they all couldn’t be more grateful.

“You just don`t walk up every day and get something like this done. It should be appreciated,” Jackson said. The people that do it, they got up early. So I really do, I appreciate this.”

Along with Reflections Dental Care employees, volunteer hygienists from other offices were there to help.

Everyone working to try and squeeze in as many patients as possible, all while making personal connections.

“And they care. They`re not pushy, they take their time, that have patience with you,” Jackson said. “People that are in pain really need that. You know what I`m saying? A lot of times understanding is the best thing in the world.”

Dr. Schmidt says this will probably be their last Dentistry From the Heart day because next year they plan to start offering free dental care on the first Friday of every month.