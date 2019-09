DEL CITY, Okla. – Braum’s is offering a reward for information that would lead to the arrest of a robbery suspect.

The ice cream and burger chain has put up a $2,000 reward, according to a Braum’s news release.

A man robbed the Braum’s located at 4300 S.E. 43rd Street on Saturday, Sept. 21. He took an undisclosed amount of money and then fled the store through one of the drive-thru windows.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Del City police at (405) 677-2443.