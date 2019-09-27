× Safety a top priority for Scissortail Park opening concert

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police are making safety a priority for concert-goers at Scissortail Park on Friday night.

“There’s obviously going to be an increase this weekend because of the expected size of the crowds that are going to be out there,” said Sgt. Megan Morgan, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Officials say there will be an increased presence of law enforcement officers for the grand opening.

“We’re going to have city and state law enforcement and then the actual park has actually hired private security as well, so there’s going to be a lot of law enforcement out there,” said Sgt. Morgan.

Excitement is building for the Kings of Leon concert at the park that’s been in the making for over 10 years.

“We’re so excited for this weekend to finally be here. The park has been in planning for over 10 years, so to finally be here is so so exciting,” said Dir. of Marketing and Communications for the Scissortail Park Foundation, Stacey Aldridge.

The whole park is fenced off, minus the five entrances that are lined with metal detectors.

Police are reminding everyone: if you see something, say something.

“The best thing that we want to remind people is that if you see something or someone suspicious and you don’t see an officer, call 911, call the normal 911 number,” said Sgt. Morgan. “If you see an officer, obviously, flag them down, stop them, and let them know what’s going on.”