Scissortail Park prepares for grand opening

OKLAHOMA CITY – In a matter of hours, thousands of Oklahomans are expected to attend a free concert in a new Oklahoma City park.

Beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday, bands like Kings of Leon, Broncho and other local artists will take the stage to open Scissortail Park in style.

The concert is free and open to the public, but there are a few rules that differ from the park’s normal procedures.

The following items will be banned for the September 27 concert:

No professional cameras, iPads, video cameras, audio recorders, selfie sticks or drones

Objects that can be used as projectiles such as glow sticks, balls, Frisbees, fireworks and

Laser pointers or glow sticks

Aerosol cans

Sporting equipment including frisbees, balls, bats, hockey sticks

Tents

Musical instruments

Bicycles, skateboards, scooters, roller skates

Outside beverages other than a sealed water bottle or empty reusable, non-glass bottle.

Illegal or unauthorized weapons.

And while coolers, ice chests, pets, and lawn chairs will normally be allowed on the Great Lawn, these items will not be permitted during Friday’s grand opening.

Officials say Scissortail Park will be fenced off, so you can only get in and out through five different entrances that will be open for the public.

Oklahoma City police say they will have officers on site along with state law enforcement. Also, the park has hired private security for the event.

"If you happen to park in one of our garages for that weekend as well, Friday, Saturday or Sunday, four people can ride the streetcar for free using the ticket they get at the garage," said EMBARK spokesperson Megan White.

Those four garages are located at the Century Center, Cox Center, Arts District as well as Sheridan and Walker. From those garages, you can find locations get onto the streetcar with signs highlighting arrival times.

There is a $10 event rate to park in the EMBARK-owned garages.