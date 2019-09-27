Skating rink, lake, interactive fountains among features at newly opened Scissortail Park. Here’s a tour

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We`re finally seeing what the finished Scissortail Park looks like.

A much different view than two and a half years ago when they named the MAPS 3 project.

“Something the penny tax paid for that it`s for everyone and that`s literally what we feel like this park is. It`s for everyone,” Director of Marketing & Communications Stacey Aldridge said.

An ADA accessible playground on the east side and nearby...

“In the spring we`ll have a seasonal roller skating rink at our event pavilion on the south end of the park,” Aldridge said.

There`s a 3.7 acre lake on the west side. Pedal boats rental is free Saturday and Sunday.

Almost 1,000 trees are sprinkled throughout with seven full time arborists who will maintain it.

“The water that comes into the lake. It goes through some processing and then it goes out and irrigates all of the plants in the park so we`re not drawing any water from the city,” Aldridge said.

A lot of planning went in to creating Scissortail Park that started when I-40 moved several years ago. That opened up new land downtown.

“We thought finally an opportunity to grab a large space of land and create a giant park for the citizens of Oklahoma City,” Former OKC Mayor Mick Cornett said.

The Skydance bridge was built years ago with the intention to connect the upper park with the lower park. Another 30 plus acres of green space south of I-40 is scheduled to open in 2021.

“They`ll be a farm to table garden with a classroom over there and there will also be featured sports fields,” Aldridge said.

Futsal, pickle ball and soccer fields to enhance healthy living.

A vision a decade in the making.

“A park on opening day isn`t what it`s going to be 20, 30 years from now. Each successive generation will continue to reinvent it and reinvest in it,” Cornett said.

For more information visit https://scissortailpark.org/